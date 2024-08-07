Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) Trading Up 1.1%

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.69 and last traded at $19.61. Approximately 12,560 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 291,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.39.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.00.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th were given a $0.0569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th.

Institutional Trading of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVOL. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 56,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,158 shares during the period.

The Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New (IVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of TIPS and long options tied to the U.S. interest rate swap curve. IVOL was launched on May 13, 2019 and is managed by Quadratic.

