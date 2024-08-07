Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) Trading Up 1.1%

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.69 and last traded at $19.61. Approximately 12,560 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 291,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.39.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.00.
Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th were given a $0.0569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th.
Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Company Profile
The Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New (IVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of TIPS and long options tied to the U.S. interest rate swap curve. IVOL was launched on May 13, 2019 and is managed by Quadratic.
