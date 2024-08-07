Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.280-1.360 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $149.8 million-$151.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $153.7 million. Qualys also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.460-5.620 EPS.

Qualys Stock Up 3.1 %

Qualys stock traded up $4.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $137.10. The stock had a trading volume of 782,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,207. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 0.49. Qualys has a 12-month low of $131.00 and a 12-month high of $206.35.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. Qualys had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 28.48%. The business had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.67 million. On average, research analysts expect that Qualys will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QLYS shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a sector perform rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $167.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Qualys

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

In other Qualys news, Director Wendy Pfeiffer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.72, for a total transaction of $291,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,162.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Wendy Pfeiffer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.72, for a total value of $291,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,162.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total value of $193,169.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,658,627.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,099 shares of company stock valued at $4,060,450. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

(Get Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.