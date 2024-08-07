Quent Capital LLC Has $37,000 Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Quent Capital LLC reduced its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 79.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Eagle Materials by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $238.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $252.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.78.

Insider Activity

In other Eagle Materials news, insider Eric Cribbs sold 1,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total value of $512,838.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,861,385.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total value of $1,333,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,135,778.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Cribbs sold 1,851 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total transaction of $512,838.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,861,385.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Eagle Materials stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.79. 49,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,220. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $145.03 and a one year high of $279.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.32.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $608.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.06 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 37.10% and a net margin of 21.65%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.34%.

Eagle Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

