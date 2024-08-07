Quent Capital LLC Has $78,000 Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 920 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth $8,676,000. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 195,156 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $15,277,000 after buying an additional 50,438 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 103,459 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $8,100,000 after buying an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $341,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Trading Up 1.2 %

BBY traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.95. 336,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,137,203. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.23 and its 200 day moving average is $79.63. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $93.72.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $85,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,890,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,165,342.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $290,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,276.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $85,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 15,890,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,165,342.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,383,370 shares of company stock worth $288,293,276. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BBY. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Best Buy

About Best Buy

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.