Quent Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,949 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 374,593 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $8,752,000 after acquiring an additional 101,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,944.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 140,291 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 133,428 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.35. 25,013,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,953,355. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $25.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 111.09% and a negative return on equity of 53.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

RIVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Guggenheim began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at $16,374,438. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $1,215,721.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,482,940.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,374,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 485,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,509,309 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

