Radio Caca Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $51.76 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $51.76 million and approximately $8.19 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001497 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002062 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005209 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 368,046,221,779 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

