Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.15-2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $833-837 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $833.15 million. Rapid7 also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.150-2.200 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RPD. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $62.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,442,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,788. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.87. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $32.94 and a 1-year high of $61.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 0.98.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a negative return on equity of 31.09%. The company had revenue of $205.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

