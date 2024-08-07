RB Global (NYSE:RBA) Price Target Increased to $86.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $86.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of RB Global from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on RB Global from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on RB Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RB Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.43.

Shares of RBA stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $78.64. The company had a trading volume of 208,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,235. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.56 and a 200-day moving average of $74.30. RB Global has a 12 month low of $55.67 and a 12 month high of $81.87. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 47.75, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 8.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that RB Global will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 3,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $293,360.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,724.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 3,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $293,360.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,724.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 14,000 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $1,056,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 28,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,179.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,867 shares of company stock worth $3,370,272 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of RB Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $909,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in RB Global in the second quarter valued at about $1,656,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RB Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its position in RB Global by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 237,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,099,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in RB Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

