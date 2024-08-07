RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Wedbush

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Wedbush from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 59.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on REAL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of RealReal in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of RealReal from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of RealReal from $2.30 to $3.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.93.

RealReal stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.51. 3,277,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,828,180. RealReal has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $4.64. The firm has a market cap of $265.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.23.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $143.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that RealReal will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 10,000 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $38,300.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,256,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,813,743.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other RealReal news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 20,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $86,402.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 529,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,836.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $38,300.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,256,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,813,743.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,132 shares of company stock worth $933,131 in the last ninety days. 9.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RealReal by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Searle & CO. bought a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

