Realty Income (NYSE:O) Announces Earnings Results

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07), RTT News reports. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Realty Income updated its FY24 guidance to $4.19-4.28 EPS.
NYSE O traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,239,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,150,776. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.73 and a 200-day moving average of $53.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $61.60. The company has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a PE ratio of 56.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96.
The business also recently declared a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 291.67%.
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.
