Realty Income (NYSE:O) Announces Earnings Results

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07), RTT News reports. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Realty Income updated its FY24 guidance to $4.19-4.28 EPS.

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE O traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,239,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,150,776. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.73 and a 200-day moving average of $53.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $61.60. The company has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a PE ratio of 56.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 291.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Realty Income from $65.00 to $67.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

