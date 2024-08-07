Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGN traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,067.80. 502,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,543. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,047.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $985.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $769.19 and a 52-week high of $1,115.00. The company has a market capitalization of $117.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.79 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,097.05.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total value of $105,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,882 shares in the company, valued at $18,941,329.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total transaction of $105,924.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,941,329.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $24,481,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,729,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,561 shares of company stock worth $65,067,213. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

