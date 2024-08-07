Relay Token (RELAY) Price Reaches $0.0150

Relay Token (RELAY) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 7th. One Relay Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Relay Token has traded down 46.4% against the US dollar. Relay Token has a total market capitalization of $3.17 billion and $0.03 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Relay Token alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About Relay Token

Relay Token launched on August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,823,406 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,261,125 tokens. The official message board for Relay Token is medium.com/@relay_chain. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Relay Token’s official website is www.relaychain.com.

Relay Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world’s leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relay Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Relay Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Relay Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Relay Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Relay Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.