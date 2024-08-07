ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Purchased by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 196.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in ResMed were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 70,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,088,000 after acquiring an additional 12,899 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in ResMed by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,781,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in ResMed by 24.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 177,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,068,000 after buying an additional 35,273 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL acquired a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $29,322,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ResMed by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,285,000 after buying an additional 40,605 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMD stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.75. The company had a trading volume of 162,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.28. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.24 and a fifty-two week high of $225.68.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.49%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RMD shares. StockNews.com raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ResMed from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ResMed from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.70.

In related news, insider Justin Leong sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.07, for a total transaction of $10,419,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,068,108.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ResMed news, insider Justin Leong sold 48,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.07, for a total value of $10,419,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,068,108.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $194,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,056 shares in the company, valued at $17,502,383.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,726 shares of company stock worth $16,843,287 in the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

