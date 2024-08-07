Richard A. Gonzalez Sells 66,500 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at $83,299,645.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $187.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,350,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,595,151. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.43 and a 200-day moving average of $170.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.64. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.85 and a 52-week high of $193.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 186.82% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 183.98%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up from $195.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on AbbVie from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 4,140.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

