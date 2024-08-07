RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (REI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to post earnings of C$0.43 per share for the quarter.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$303.39 million during the quarter.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$10.88 and a 12-month high of C$17.17.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

