Robert W. Baird Trims BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Target Price to $65.00

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on BlackLine from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on BlackLine from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair upgraded BlackLine to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on BlackLine from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on BlackLine from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackLine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.89.

Shares of NASDAQ BL traded up $5.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.88. 1,004,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,778. BlackLine has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.96 and a 200-day moving average of $55.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.86.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $160.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.21 million. BlackLine had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. Analysts forecast that BlackLine will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, CFO Mark Partin sold 50,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $2,369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,866,176.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jimmy C. Duan acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.73 per share, with a total value of $95,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 50,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,682.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 50,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $2,369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,866,176.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 29.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

