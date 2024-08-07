ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC cut its stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF in the first quarter worth about $274,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 52,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 361.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000.

Get ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF alerts:

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA ROBO traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.92. The company had a trading volume of 113,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,085. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.28. ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $59.75.

About ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF

The Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in robotics and automation. The portfolio utilizes a tiered weighting strategy. ROBO was launched on Oct 22, 2013 and is managed by ROBO Global.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.