Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Issues Earnings Results

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RCKT traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.69. 57,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,630. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $32.53.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, insider Mark Andrew White sold 3,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $61,700.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,565.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark Andrew White sold 3,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $61,700.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,565.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 9,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $228,596.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,000,411.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,755 shares of company stock worth $358,654 in the last quarter. 31.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.