Roth Capital Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) – Roth Capital reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Perion Network in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Capital analyst J. Martin now expects that the technology company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. Roth Capital currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Perion Network’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Perion Network had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $157.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.96 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Perion Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Lake Street Capital upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Perion Network in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PERI

Perion Network Price Performance

Shares of PERI opened at $7.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.49 million, a PE ratio of 3.80, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average is $15.75. Perion Network has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perion Network

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 188,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Perion Network by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 142,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 61,249 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Perion Network by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,435,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,960,000 after acquiring an additional 26,181 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the first quarter worth about $820,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,693,000 after purchasing an additional 92,665 shares during the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perion Network

(Get Free Report)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.