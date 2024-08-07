SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

SB Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. SB Financial Group has a payout ratio of 35.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SB Financial Group to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

SB Financial Group Trading Down 3.4 %

SBFG traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.40. The company had a trading volume of 879 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,864. The stock has a market cap of $110.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.25. SB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $12.42 and a 52 week high of $17.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on SB Financial Group in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SB Financial Group

About SB Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.