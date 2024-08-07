Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR) Announces Earnings Results

Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08, Yahoo Finance reports. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 30.36% and a net margin of 32.92%. The business had revenue of $14.47 million during the quarter.

Shares of SMLR stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.21. 154,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,839. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.76. Semler Scientific has a 12-month low of $20.88 and a 12-month high of $53.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.00.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Semler Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

