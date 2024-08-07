ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $17,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in ServiceNow by 466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 3,900.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $870.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on ServiceNow from $909.00 to $911.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $842.22.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

ServiceNow stock traded down $16.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $776.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,033,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,459. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $527.24 and a 1 year high of $850.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $750.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $754.75. The stock has a market cap of $159.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $738.88, for a total transaction of $1,329,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at $9,819,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $738.88, for a total transaction of $1,329,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at $9,819,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total transaction of $1,510,491.97. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,800.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,077 shares of company stock valued at $6,855,936. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

