SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $39.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.95 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 25.14% and a negative net margin of 29.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS.

SI-BONE Stock Performance

Shares of SI-BONE stock remained flat at $14.22 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,522. SI-BONE has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $23.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.76 and a quick ratio of 8.75. The company has a market capitalization of $586.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SIBN. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on SI-BONE from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Insider Activity

In other SI-BONE news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 2,441 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $36,956.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 204,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,092,208.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 2,441 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $36,956.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 204,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,092,208.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $42,752.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,686.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,956 shares of company stock valued at $172,480 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

