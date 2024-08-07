Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.42 EPS

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($1.42), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 78.50%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. Simon Property Group updated its FY24 guidance to $12.80-12.90 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 12.800-12.900 EPS.
Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.7 %
NYSE SPG traded up $1.03 on Wednesday, reaching $156.57. 340,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,272. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $102.11 and a 12 month high of $158.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.23. The company has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.75.
Simon Property Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.91%.
Insider Activity
In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $150.17 per share, with a total value of $72,982.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at $8,259,500.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.
Simon Property Group Company Profile
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
