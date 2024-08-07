Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.42 EPS

Posted by on Aug 7th, 2024

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPGGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($1.42), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 78.50%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. Simon Property Group updated its FY24 guidance to $12.80-12.90 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 12.800-12.900 EPS.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE SPG traded up $1.03 on Wednesday, reaching $156.57. 340,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,272. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $102.11 and a 12 month high of $158.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.23. The company has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.75.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on SPG shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $157.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SPG

Insider Activity

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $150.17 per share, with a total value of $72,982.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at $8,259,500.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also

Earnings History for Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG)

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.