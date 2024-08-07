Skyline Champion’s (SKY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $64.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential downside of 24.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SKY. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Skyline Champion from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Price Performance

Shares of Skyline Champion stock traded up $10.18 on Wednesday, reaching $84.63. The stock had a trading volume of 314,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,499. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Skyline Champion has a 1 year low of $52.12 and a 1 year high of $86.81. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 1.57.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $627.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyline Champion

In other news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 10,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $704,145.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,011.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Skyline Champion news, insider Timothy Mark Larson sold 3,500 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $251,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,800 shares in the company, valued at $3,512,624. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 10,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $704,145.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,314,011.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyline Champion

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 77,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.