Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $279.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.70 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SKWD traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.84. 387,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,610. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.61. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a one year low of $22.97 and a one year high of $41.11.

Insider Transactions at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In related news, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 5,060,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $184,690,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,919,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,066,823.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 5,060,000 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $184,690,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,919,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,066,823.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 23,533 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $875,662.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,160.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,095,277 shares of company stock worth $186,000,945. Corporate insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SKWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

