SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 648,086 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 155% from the previous session’s volume of 254,180 shares.The stock last traded at $18.31 and had previously closed at $18.94.
SoFi Select 500 ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.71. The stock has a market cap of $744.39 million, a PE ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.07.
SoFi Select 500 ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.1041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th.
About SoFi Select 500 ETF
The SoFi Select 500 ETF (SFY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive SoFi US 500 Growth index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US large-cap equities selected by market-cap. SFY was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by SoFi.
