SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 648,086 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 155% from the previous session’s volume of 254,180 shares.The stock last traded at $18.31 and had previously closed at $18.94.

SoFi Select 500 ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.71. The stock has a market cap of $744.39 million, a PE ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.07.

SoFi Select 500 ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.1041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Select 500 ETF

About SoFi Select 500 ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFY. Sofi Wealth LLC raised its stake in SoFi Select 500 ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 29,264,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,375 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $780,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 52,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter.

The SoFi Select 500 ETF (SFY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive SoFi US 500 Growth index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US large-cap equities selected by market-cap. SFY was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by SoFi.

