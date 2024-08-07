SOLVE (SOLVE) Price Reaches $0.0089 on Exchanges

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One SOLVE token can now be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SOLVE has traded 26% lower against the U.S. dollar. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $6.53 million and approximately $129,498.49 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000832 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE Token Profile

SOLVE (CRYPTO:SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

