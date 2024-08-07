S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $14,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total value of $3,385,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,915,443.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other S&P Global news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $245,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,816.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total transaction of $3,385,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,912 shares in the company, valued at $74,915,443.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,958,160. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE:SPGI traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $478.16. 1,305,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,390. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $340.49 and a one year high of $502.95. The company has a market capitalization of $149.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $458.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $439.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on S&P Global from $486.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.73.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

