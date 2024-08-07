SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,719 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA SHM traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $47.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,681. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.06 and a twelve month high of $47.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.36.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

