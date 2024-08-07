SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stock Position Raised by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 63.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 16,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,470. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $109.87 and a 12 month high of $136.03. The company has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.75 and a 200 day moving average of $128.17.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

