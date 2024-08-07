SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.20% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 6,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,995,000. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Price Performance

Shares of XHB traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,750,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,877. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.32 and a fifty-two week high of $121.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.30.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

