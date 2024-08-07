Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) Insider David J. B. Shearer Buys 80,000 Shares

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Free Report) insider David J. B. Shearer purchased 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of £30,400 ($38,849.84).

Speedy Hire Stock Performance

LON:SDY opened at GBX 38.80 ($0.50) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 34.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 29.69. Speedy Hire Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 22.50 ($0.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 41 ($0.52). The stock has a market cap of £179.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3,880.00, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.25.

Speedy Hire Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This is a boost from Speedy Hire’s previous dividend of $0.80. Speedy Hire’s payout ratio is presently -30,000.00%.

Speedy Hire Company Profile

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

