Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.01, Zacks reports. Spero Therapeutics had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The business had revenue of $10.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

Spero Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Spero Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.28. The company had a trading volume of 16,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,385. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.51. The stock has a market cap of $69.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.63. Spero Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $1.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen upgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, an intravenous-administered antibiotic against MDR Gram-negative pathogens comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacterales (CRE), acinetobacter baumannii, and pseudomonas aeruginosa, as well as negative bacterial infections in the hospital setting; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic agent for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

