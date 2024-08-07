State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Bought by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 49.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of State Street from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.96.

State Street Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:STT traded up $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,770. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.22. The company has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.54. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $86.25.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. State Street had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. State Street’s payout ratio is 51.69%.

State Street Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.