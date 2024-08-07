STERIS (NYSE:STE) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.05-$9.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.15. STERIS also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 9.050-9.250 EPS.

STE stock traded down $5.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.51. 804,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,775. STERIS has a 52 week low of $195.47 and a 52 week high of $243.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $224.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 61.13 and a beta of 0.83.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that STERIS will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.69%.

STE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered STERIS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, STERIS currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $243.60.

In other STERIS news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $1,061,333.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total value of $267,312.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,660.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $1,061,333.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,762 shares of company stock worth $1,798,477. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

