StockNews.com Lowers ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

ACIW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACI Worldwide currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $45.79 on Friday. ACI Worldwide has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $48.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.08 and its 200 day moving average is $34.85. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

In other ACI Worldwide news, Director James C. Hale III sold 10,000 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $355,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,274.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ACI Worldwide news, Director James C. Hale III sold 10,000 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $355,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,274.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Hale III sold 5,000 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $183,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,935,966.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 638.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 205.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

