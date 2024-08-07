StockNews.com Lowers North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Separately, TD Cowen upgraded North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Shares of NOA opened at $17.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.76 and a 200 day moving average of $21.57. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.92. The firm has a market cap of $479.93 million, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.97%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 686.8% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 17,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 15,213 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 24,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 24,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

