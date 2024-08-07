Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Suncor Energy by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in Suncor Energy by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Suncor Energy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Suncor Energy by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in Suncor Energy by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SU traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.69. 7,220,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,487,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.51. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.45 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.93. The company has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.51. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Suncor Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.75.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

