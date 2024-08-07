Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Trading 13.1% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 13.1% on Wednesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $14.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock. Sunnova Energy International traded as high as $8.25 and last traded at $8.20. 3,134,646 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 8,445,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NOVA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider William J. Berger 48,413 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 842,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,842,000 after acquiring an additional 61,953 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,563,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,841,000 after acquiring an additional 866,705 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,002,000.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.19.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.27. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 45.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

