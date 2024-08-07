Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at UBS Group from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.07% from the stock’s current price.

RUN has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.52.

Get Sunrun alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Sunrun

Sunrun Price Performance

Shares of RUN traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.37. 14,794,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,476,911. Sunrun has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $20.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average of $13.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.61.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.81. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 68.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $523.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sunrun’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sunrun will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

In other Sunrun news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 2,092 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $30,187.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 288,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,162,304.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 2,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $30,187.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 288,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,162,304.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 9,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $138,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,252,069 shares in the company, valued at $18,781,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 255,712 shares of company stock worth $3,706,261. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUN. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 883.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USCF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.