Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the energy company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RUN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sunrun from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Sunrun from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Shares of RUN traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.16. 9,946,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,444,808. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.61. Sunrun has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $523.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.76 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 68.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sunrun will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $703,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,395,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,617,875.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $703,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,395,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,617,875.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $31,688.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 312,774 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,080.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,712 shares of company stock valued at $3,706,261. 3.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Sunrun by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 883.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USCF Advisers LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

