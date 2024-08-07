Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of SUPN traded up $4.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,845,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,353. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.07 and a beta of 0.90. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $35.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.36.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,809 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $790,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,858 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 32,830 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 42,940 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

