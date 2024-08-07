Synapse (SYN) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $57.07 Million

Synapse (SYN) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 7th. One Synapse token can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000573 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Synapse has traded 25.7% lower against the US dollar. Synapse has a total market cap of $57.07 million and approximately $3.77 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Synapse

Synapse’s genesis date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 213,364,145 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Synapse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse (SYN) is a cross-chain interoperability token of the Synapse Protocol, enabling seamless asset bridging, swaps, and communication across multiple blockchains through its Synapse Interchain Network. SYN is used for governance, liquidity provider incentives, and transaction fees.”

