Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $5,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNPS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,829,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,903,478,000 after acquiring an additional 278,265 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Synopsys by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,369,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,211,892,000 after purchasing an additional 818,485 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Synopsys by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,337,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,050,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,449 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Synopsys by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,565,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,321,019,000 after purchasing an additional 153,053 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $1,272,143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.
Synopsys Stock Down 1.9 %
NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $9.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $489.97. 1,900,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,366. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $581.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $567.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $418.51 and a 1 year high of $629.38.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Synopsys from $672.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Synopsys from $645.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $627.18.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Geus Aart De sold 27,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.58, for a total value of $17,167,450.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,177,544.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,239 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.90, for a total transaction of $722,213.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,658,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 27,753 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.58, for a total value of $17,167,450.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,177,544.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,363 shares of company stock valued at $49,361,263. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
