Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $5,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNPS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,829,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,903,478,000 after acquiring an additional 278,265 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Synopsys by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,369,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,211,892,000 after purchasing an additional 818,485 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Synopsys by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,337,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,050,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,449 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Synopsys by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,565,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,321,019,000 after purchasing an additional 153,053 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $1,272,143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $9.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $489.97. 1,900,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,366. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $581.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $567.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $418.51 and a 1 year high of $629.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Synopsys from $672.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Synopsys from $645.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $627.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Synopsys

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Geus Aart De sold 27,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.58, for a total value of $17,167,450.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,177,544.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,239 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.90, for a total transaction of $722,213.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,658,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 27,753 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.58, for a total value of $17,167,450.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,177,544.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,363 shares of company stock valued at $49,361,263. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.