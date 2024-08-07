Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Shares Gap Up to $2.91

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.91, but opened at $3.33. Taboola.com shares last traded at $3.31, with a volume of 718,116 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TBLA shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $953.61 million, a P/E ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.07.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $414.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taboola.com Ltd. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBLA. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Taboola.com by 292.4% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 657,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 490,149 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Taboola.com by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,043,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,507,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Taboola.com by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,767,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,451 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Taboola.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Taboola.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $806,000. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

