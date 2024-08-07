TD Cowen Increases Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target to $381.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $360.00 to $381.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.89.

Amgen Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $16.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $312.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,617,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,555. Amgen has a 52-week low of $248.38 and a 52-week high of $346.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The stock has a market cap of $167.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.64, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.55.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 401.7% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.9% during the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 68,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 4.6% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.7% in the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

