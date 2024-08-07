TD Cowen Increases Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Price Target to $7.00

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at TD Cowen from $2.50 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LUMN. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $1.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1.25 to $3.15 in a research note on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Lumen Technologies from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.74.

LUMN traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.65. 264,092,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,377,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.89, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.14. Lumen Technologies has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $7.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.45.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 76.21%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUMN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,303,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,304,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782,249 shares in the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,167,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637,585 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,963,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,983,000 after buying an additional 2,114,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,084,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,475,000 after buying an additional 888,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

