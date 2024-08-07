TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Stock Position Lifted by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 209.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.45.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $749,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,763.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,186,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,763.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,363 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,461 in the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TEL stock traded up $2.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.18. 423,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,952,356. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $159.98. The company has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 21.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

