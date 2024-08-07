Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TELO) Lock-Up Period To End on August 7th

Telomir Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:TELO – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, August 7th. Telomir Pharmaceuticals had issued 1,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 9th. The total size of the offering was $7,000,000 based on an initial share price of $7.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
Telomir Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TELO opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. Telomir Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $20.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.62.
Telomir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TELO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter.
Telomir Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic treatment for human stem cells. The company develops TELOMIR-1, a novel small molecule being developed to function as an oral in situ therapeutic intervention against age-related inflammatory conditions, such as hemochromatosis and osteoarthritis, as well as for post-chemotherapy health problems.
